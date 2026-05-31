Karnataka Cabinet Shape Yet To Be Decided, Says Kharge Ahead Of DK Shivakumar's Swearing-In

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Says Siddaramaiah & DK Shivakumar To Be Summoned To Delhi If Needed | ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said that the number of ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) in the new Karnataka cabinet is yet to be decided ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in on June 3.

Cabinet Expansion Likely In Two Phases

Kharge said no proposal regarding the composition of the new cabinet has been received so far. He, however, indicated that while an initial set of ministers would be inducted during the first phase, a second round of appointments could take place after 15 days or a month.

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Search Underway For New KPCC President

The Congress chief also said the party is looking for a suitable successor to Shivakumar as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president once he assumes office as Chief Minister.

Kharge said the party is seeking a leader capable of strengthening the organisation, promoting teamwork and preparing for upcoming elections.

Read Also DK Shivakumar Confirms Karnataka Chief Minister Swearing-In Ceremony On June 3

Shivakumar Formally Stakes Claim

The remarks came a day after Shivakumar formally informed Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about his unanimous election as Congress Legislative Party leader following the resignation of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 28.

Swearing-In Scheduled For June 3

Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on June 3 at 4:05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. The new government is expected to focus on inclusive development and strengthening the party organisation ahead of future electoral battles.