Karnataka BJP Urges Bengaluru Police To Cancel Event Supporting Jailed Activist Umar Khalid |

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP has urged the BENGALURU City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to cancel an event organised in support of jailed activist Umar Khalid.

An event called 'Umar Khalid Prapancha' has been organised on Tuesday, April 28, where the editor of the book Umar Khalid will be read the excerpt from the book and there will be a discussion on the subject.

A BKP delegation headed by Bengaluru Central BJP MP P C Mohan met the Commissioner and said that Umar Khalid was currently booked under antiterrorism laws and a function to support such a person cannot be allowed.

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''The Central government has taken strict action against Naxalites across the country. However, the urban Naxals are still active and are indirectly supporting antii-National activities. Khalid is facing very serious charges and the fact that the courts have rejected his bail plea for the last three years stands as an indication of his alleged criminal activities,'' the memorandum stated.

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''Glorifying such an individual would amount to encourage criminal elements. It is shocking that such an event is being held in our city. It is also a matter of serious concern that pro Umar Khalid slogans and wall writing have already appeared across the city, indicating spread of such a network,'' the memorandum stated.