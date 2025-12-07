Karnataka: BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In Karwar Prison - VIDEO Viral

BJP Questions Congress Govt After Inmates Violently Attack Jailor And Other Jail Staff In Karwar Prison | X

Karwar, December 07: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Karnataka government after a violent incident at Karwar District Jail, where prisoners attacked the jailer and three staff members.

Sharing a video and details of the incident, the Karnataka BJP said that under the current Congress administration, “prisoners have no fear of the police, nor even of the jail.” The party questioned Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, asking whether he was aware of the incident and whether he had anything to say beyond calling it “accidental.”

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday morning when two inmates identified as Mohammed Abdul Fayan and Kaushik Nihal, both rowdy-sheeters from Mangaluru launched a violent attack on jailer Kallappa Gasti and three other staff members. The prisoners allegedly assaulted the officers, tore their uniforms and beat them severely. All four injured staff members were taken to Karwar District Hospital.

According to officials, the attack happened because jail authorities had recently tightened security to stop the supply and use of drugs inside the prison. Over the past few weeks, surprise checks had increased, parcels and food items were being thoroughly screened and strict action was taken against inmates caught with narcotics. This crackdown reportedly disrupted a drug racket run by some inmates, leading to anger and retaliation.

Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault on public servants and other prison offences. Senior police officers visited the jail and hospital, and an investigation is underway.