Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha threatens to destroy dome-shaped bus shelters

Mysore: Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha has sparked a controversy by saying that he will bulldoze the mosque-like bus shelters being constructed across the city.

"I have seen gumbad (dome)-like structures in bus shelters, one big gumbaz in the middle and two small on both sides of it. It is nothing but a masjid (mosque). The engineers have to remove this type of shelters. Otherwise, I'll bring JCB and bring them down," said the BJP MP, while speaking at a book release event in Mysuru on Sunday.

I've seen it on social media. The bus stand has three domes, a big one in the middle and 2 small one beside it. That’s a masjid only. I’ve told engineers to demolish the structure in three-four days. If they don’t, I will take a JCB and demolish it: Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha pic.twitter.com/OgS1e0COJs — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

"Does the bus shelter model change overnight?" Simha questioned.

He claimed that Gumbaz model bus shelters were being constructed in most parts of Mysore. "I have told engineers to demolish the structures. If they don't, I will bring JCB and demolish them," he said.

There was a Gumbaz installed on the bus shelter on Mysore Nanjangudu road, he claimed.