Karnataka: BJP MP Pratap Simha threatens to destroy dome-shaped bus shelters

MP claims that he has told engineers to demolish the structures. If they don't, he will bring JCB and demolish them.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
BJP MP Pratap Simha |
Mysore: Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha has sparked a controversy by saying that he will bulldoze the mosque-like bus shelters being constructed across the city.

"I have seen gumbad (dome)-like structures in bus shelters, one big gumbaz in the middle and two small on both sides of it. It is nothing but a masjid (mosque). The engineers have to remove this type of shelters. Otherwise, I'll bring JCB and bring them down," said the BJP MP, while speaking at a book release event in Mysuru on Sunday.

"Does the bus shelter model change overnight?" Simha questioned.

He claimed that Gumbaz model bus shelters were being constructed in most parts of Mysore. "I have told engineers to demolish the structures. If they don't, I will bring JCB and demolish them," he said.

There was a Gumbaz installed on the bus shelter on Mysore Nanjangudu road, he claimed.

