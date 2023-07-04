 Mega Churn In Karnataka Politics: BJP And JDS Join Hands, To Fight Together In Future
Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the BJP and the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS will "fight together in future".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
article-image

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the BJP and the HD Kumaraswamy-led JDS will "fight together in future". "Whatever HD Kumaraswamy is saying is absolutely true and I want to support his statement. Kumaraswamy and we will fight together in future," Yediyurappa said.

Talking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that they will launch a statewide agitation if the Congress government does not fulfil its promises.

"We are protesting against the Karnataka Govt as they made so many promises but nothing has been delivered. We don't have any fresh demand, we only want them to implement their 5 demands. If they do not take any action in the coming week, we will go around the state and stage protests in every district," Yediyurappa said.

Who will be Karnataka's Ajit Pawar?: Kumaraswamy

Earlier on Monday, Kumaraswamy referred to Ajit Pawar's rebellion in NCP in neighbouring Maharashtra and predicted a similarly 'shocking development' in his state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party was voted out (and the Congress voted in) in May.

Kumarswamy took a swipe at Ajit Pawar whose recent controversial switch from the Nationalist Congress Party to the BJP has undermined the influence of his uncle Sharad Pawar within the NCP. Kumaraswamy further remarked, "We are waiting to see who will (be) Karnataka's Ajit Pawar."

"After Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP I am scared of what will happen in Karnataka. We are waiting to see who will turn Karnataka's Ajit Pawar in near future..." Kumaraswamy said.

article-image

