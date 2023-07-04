Karnataka: Heavy Rains Lead To Holiday For Schools, Colleges In These Districts

Parts of Karnataka have received heavy rainfall on Monday July 3 (yesterday) and following that, more showers are expected on July 5 (tomorrow). This data is in line with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) | Representative Image.

A number of districts in Karnataka have announed a holiday for all schools today (July 4). This is with respect to heavy rains. Schools and colleges from Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal have been ordered shut. All educational institutes regardless of be it state government, private or semi government-aided, in these districts will remain closed today.

Parts of Karnataka have received heavy rainfall on Monday July 3 (yesterday) and following that, more showers are expected on July 5 (tomorrow). This data is in line with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

According to a social media post of ANI, Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan has announced the closure of schools and colleges. The tweet read: “Karnataka | Due to excessive rain in the region, holiday has been announced by the District authority in all schools and colleges in Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal, Moodbidri and Bantwal: Dakshina Kannada DC Mulai Mugilan.”

Additionally, the district administrations have also warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea during this period.