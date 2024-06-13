 Karnataka: Bengaluru Court Issues Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Against Former CM B S Yediyurappa In POCSO Case
The Karnataka Police are preparing to arrest former CM and BJP Central Parliamentary Board Member B. S. Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case. Sources have confirmed that they have moved the court to obtain a warrant against him.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
The police submitted an application in this regard before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Wednesday. If the court grants the plea and issues an arrest warrant, the police will arrest Yediyurappa, sources stated.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa submitted a petition on Thursday to Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The petition is yet to be taken up by the court.

The victim's mother, who passed away on May 26, had filed a case against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for alleging harassment of her daughter when she went to the former CM's residence to seek help.

Meanwhile, a writ petition was submitted to Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest in the case. The victim’s brother filed the writ petition, claiming that the police did not take any action despite months having passed since the complaint was filed against the veteran leader.

article-image

In view of the matter, the Congress government has appointed Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ashok N. Nayak to represent the prosecution in the case. According to sources, the Congress government has decided to initiate legal action against Yediyurappa.

This is breaking news. More details to follow

