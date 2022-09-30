Karnataka: BBMP imposes meat ban for Gandhi Jayanti in Bengaluru | Representative

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday banned animal slaughter and sale of meat on Gandhi Jayanti, which falls on October 2.

The BBMP has issued a circular written in the local language (Kannada) and ordered the closure of abattoirs and slaughterhouses in the city on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru civic body took similar measures during Buddha Purnima, Ram Navami, Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi as well.