Karnataka bans clothes that disturb equality, public order in education institutions

Seeking to end the hijab (head scarf) controversy in education institutions in Karnataka, the State government on Saturday issued an order banning wearing of clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

The State government has thereby invoked the Karnataka Education Act, which says a uniform style of clothes is compulsorily. The private school administration can, however, choose a uniform of its choice.

In other words, the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges.

The rationale is that students should feel they belong to a common family, an officer pointed out. However, the education department has noticed that in some institutions, the boys and girls have started adhering to the dress code of their religion, which hurts equality and unity. The understanding is that the existing uniform rule must be adhered to in all educational institutions until the High Court gives its verdict on the issue. College rules allow students to wear the hijab in class but not during lessons, according to officials.

Secondary Education Minister BV Nagesh said, "The matter is already before the high court and the government is awaiting the verdict. Till such time, all schools and colleges must follow the respective uniform code prescribed by their School Development and Monitoring Committees."

The Karnataka High Court will hear the petitions on February 8, filed by five girls studying in a Government Pre-university College in Udupi, questioning the hijab restriction in their college.

Nagesh said the uniform code is being implemented in good faith with the intention to maintain harmony and brotherhood among students. "In this college (in Udupi district), the students were clearly informed about the uniform code in writing. The students had also agreed. They were complying till mid-January. I don't know who incited them, and suddenly they started protesting. I appeal to them to drop their protest and attend classes," he said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the row, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said, “By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate.”

Congress leader Siddaramaiah also threw his weight behind Muslim girls on their right to wear the hijab to educational institutions. "Wearing hijab is an old tradition. What problem is it causing to others? Moreover, the government has not stressed that uniform rule should be implemented at the PU level. The whole controversy is part of a conspiracy to deny education to Muslim women," he said.

But there is no sign of the controversy abating with far right Hindu groups asking Hindu students to go to their respective colleges wearing saffron scarfs. Many students obeyed the ‘order’.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 08:33 AM IST