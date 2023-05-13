Karnataka Assembly election results may mark the beginning of new battle within Congress

Photo: Twitter

The conclusion of a political war in Karnataka may mark the beginning of a new battle within the Congress party.

While the party is poised to form the government in the state, the suspense surrounding the leadership role suggests that the journey is far from over.

Congress's internal duel

Following a fierce two-party struggle to establish authority in Karnataka, the Congress now faces an internal duel for the coveted position of Chief Minister. This impending decision presents a formidable challenge for the party, as it must choose between two prominent contenders.

Among the candidates vying for the Chief Minister's post are veteran Congress leaders Siddaramiah and DK Shivakumar, both of whom possess strong claims to the position. The ultimate verdict rests with the upper echelons of the Congress, as former Chief Minister Siddaramiah concedes that Shivakumar is also in contention.

Notably, in a likely bid to hinder Siddaramiah's prospects, Shivakumar has publicly endorsed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for the esteemed position of Chief Minister.

Siddaramaiah, a prominent Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, has gained significant popularity within the state. Emerging victorious in the Varuna constituency, Siddaramaiah faces stiff competition from BJP's V Somanna, who hails from the influential Lingayat community. However, Siddaramaiah is expected to secure a comfortable win, having secured an impressive 1.16 lakh votes, accounting for approximately 60 percent of the total vote share. This triumph perpetuates his winning streak, which dates back to 2008.

Ultimate decision in the hands of Congress high command

In a recent interview with a media outlet, the 75-year-old politician affirmed that this would be his final electoral campaign as a contestant. Regarding his chances of assuming the Chief Minister's mantle and the challenge presented by DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah emphasized the democratic process through which the CM candidate would be selected. He stated that elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) would cast their votes and determine the outcome, with the ultimate decision resting in the hands of the Congress high command.

Support for Siddaramaiah's bid for Chief Minister has extended even to his own family, as his son, Yathindra, expressed his strong desire to see his father assume the role. Yathindra highlighted the positive governance during his father's previous tenure and expressed confidence that a second term would rectify any corruption and misrule that may have occurred under BJP's rule. He emphasized that Siddaramaiah's ascension to Chief Minister would be in the best interest of the state.

As of now it can be said that the outcome of this decision holds significant implications for the party's future trajectory and the state's governance.