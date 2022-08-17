Karnataka: After Shivamogga clashes, Congress requests police and administration to remove Savarkar's posters in Udupi

Photo: ANI

The political and poster war between RSS idealogue Vir Savarkar and erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan spread to more areas in south coastal Karnataka Wednesday.

In another incident that took place in Udupi, the posters of Sarvakar were torn leading to tension and clashes among the two groups in which one person sustained stab injuries.

According to media reports, one Prem Singh, 20, was stabbed because he wore a tilak. A copy of the FIR accessed by a section of the media showed that a scared and worried Singh tried to leave the spot when clashes erupted and was stabbed.

However, police sources say that the flare-up is not just over posters.

Meanwhile, Congress has requested police and the district administration to remove the posters of Savarkar installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations.

"We're worried because they (BJP) workers installed it today but will later tear it down themselves and create problems. BJP has also deputed police officials to protect the posters that they have put up, it looks shameful. That is why we're objecting to it," a local Congress leader alleged.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Shivamogga KS Eashwarappa credited the government and the police for bringing the situation under control. "Schools and colleges were closed until yesterday, but they reopened today," he said.

In a separate incident, a flex of Savarkar was torn by some unidentified people in Tumakuru, the district adjoining Bengaluru. The police claimed that the act was intended to create tension in the area. "We have registered a case and a further probe is underway," Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru said.