Karnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past Relationships In Hassan; Held

Hassan: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife following a quarrel, police said.

Tejas was in a relationship with the woman for over six months. She was a final year computer science engineering student. The accused also graduated from the same college and was her senior, they said.

Both engaged in frequent fights and arguments. Recently, he got to know about her previous relationship which led to a quarrel between them. He accused her of hiding this from him which led to arguments, a senior police officer said.

Man's "constant interference" in woman's life

The woman was fed up with his "constant interference" and told him that she wants to end her relationship with him. She felt upset about him checking on her background and past relationship and getting into a fight with her over the same. This troubled her and she wanted to end things with him, he said.

However, on Thursday, on the pretext of discussing their issues, he called her to the main town from where he took her about 13 km away from the city towards Kunti Betta hills on his motorcycle. After arriving there, the two again got into a quarrel following which he took out a knife and slit her throat, the officer said.

Soon after the incident, the man fled the spot on his two-wheeler leaving the injured woman. Few people in the locality took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, he said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused Tejas was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.