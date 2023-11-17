 Karnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past Relationships In Hassan; Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past Relationships In Hassan; Held

Karnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past Relationships In Hassan; Held

Soon after the incident, the man fled the spot on his two-wheeler leaving the injured woman. Few people in the locality took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Hassan: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife following a quarrel, police said.

Tejas was in a relationship with the woman for over six months. She was a final year computer science engineering student. The accused also graduated from the same college and was her senior, they said.

Both engaged in frequent fights and arguments. Recently, he got to know about her previous relationship which led to a quarrel between them. He accused her of hiding this from him which led to arguments, a senior police officer said.

Man's "constant interference" in woman's life

The woman was fed up with his "constant interference" and told him that she wants to end her relationship with him. She felt upset about him checking on her background and past relationship and getting into a fight with her over the same. This troubled her and she wanted to end things with him, he said.

However, on Thursday, on the pretext of discussing their issues, he called her to the main town from where he took her about 13 km away from the city towards Kunti Betta hills on his motorcycle. After arriving there, the two again got into a quarrel following which he took out a knife and slit her throat, the officer said.

Soon after the incident, the man fled the spot on his two-wheeler leaving the injured woman. Few people in the locality took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, he said. 

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused Tejas was arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Read Also
Karnataka Jain Monk Murder: BJP MLAs Protest In Bengaluru, Demand CBI Inquiry In Case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past...

Karnataka: After Breakup, Engineer Kills Girlfriend By Slitting Her Throat Over Argument About Past...

UP Robbery-Gangrape: Bijnor Businessman's Wife Hatched Elaborate Plot To Pay Off Lover's Debts,...

UP Robbery-Gangrape: Bijnor Businessman's Wife Hatched Elaborate Plot To Pay Off Lover's Debts,...

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious...

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings & GIFs To Share With Family And Friends On Auspicious...

Gujarat: Tragic Car Crash Claims 5 Lives In Gandhinagar; Visuals Surface

Gujarat: Tragic Car Crash Claims 5 Lives In Gandhinagar; Visuals Surface

Delhi Declares 'Dry Day' On Chhath Puja; Tipplers Clean Bowled As Date Coincides With IND vs AUS CWC...

Delhi Declares 'Dry Day' On Chhath Puja; Tipplers Clean Bowled As Date Coincides With IND vs AUS CWC...