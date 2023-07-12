Karnataka Jain Monk Murder: BJP MLAs Protest In Bengaluru, Demand CBI Inquiry In Case

The opposition BJP party in Karnataka has upped the ante against the ruling Congress government in the state over the killing of a Jain monk. The Karnataka BJP MLAs protested in Bengaluru and demanded a CBI enquiry into the matter. The MLAs raised slogans and shouted "Dhikkara Dhikkara (have shame, have shame) against the government. Police had last week recovered body parts of the Digambar seer from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Saturday (July 8).

Murder of a Jain monk

It was the manager of the ashram where the monk lived who first reported that the monk was missing. After initial investigaton, two persons were arrested in connection with the shame.

Protests by monk

Following the murder, Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj said that he will undertake a fast unto death demanding security for Jain Munis. The last rites of the Jain seer were performed as per Jain traditions on Sunday at Hirekodi village. Home Minister G Parmeshwar assured Gunadhar Nandhi Maharaj and said the government is working for the interests of the Jain Community, reported news agency ANI.

Karnataka Home Miniser's "No" to CBI probe

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said on Monday that there was no need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the murder case.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has termed the murder as "highly condemnable." "The murder of Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja is highly condemnable. The name of the accused was not even revealed initially. Attempts were made to force local people to give statements that he (the deceased monk) was involved in some financial transactions," Joshi had said.