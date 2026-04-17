Karnataka: 6 Burnt To Death After Tyre Burst Causes Car-Bus Collision In Yadgiri - VIDEO

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Yadgir: A tragic incident has come to light from Karnataka’s Yadgir on Friday. Six people were killed after a car collided head-on with a private bus. The impact of the crash was so severe that the car turned into a fireball and was reduced to ashes. The car was travelling from Yadgir to Raichur, while the bus was going from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, according to a Times Now report.

Fire and emergency services teams rushed to the spot and doused the fire. However, all six occupants of the car died on the spot. The private bus sustained damage to its front portion. However, no casualties were reported among the passengers, though some sustained minor injuries and received medical treatment. A preliminary probe suggests that high speed and possible negligence may have contributed to the accident.

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Police teams also reached the accident site shortly after the incident and began clearing the road for traffic movement. A video has surfaced on social media showing the efforts being made to douse the fire.

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Probe Launched

The Superintendent of Police of Yadgir visited the spot to assess the situation. A probe has been launched to determine the exact cause of the collision. Further details are awaited.

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The bodies of the deceased have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and efforts are underway to identify the victims and inform their families.