Karnataka: 3 Including A Medical Student Held For 'In-House' Cultivation And Selling Of Ganja In Shivamogga

Cannabis grown in a pot at a rented apartment in Karnataka's Shivamogga | ANI

In a shocking incident that came to light on Sunday (June 25), the Shivamogga Police arrested three people including a medical student for allegedly growing 'ganza' (cannabis) in a rented apartment and selling it to a supplier. The incident has once again brought focus back on the illegal cannabis trade in Bengaluru, but the involvement of a medical student in cannabis trade has got the authorities worried.

Hi-tech farming technique used

Three persons identified as Vighnaraj, Pandidorai and Vinod Kumar were arrested for growing and selling cannabis. Vighnaraj, a student of a private medical college, was growing cannabis at home through hi-tech farming techniques and selling it to other college students, according to news agency ANI.

Case registered at Shivamogga rural police station

227 grams of ganja, 1.53 kg of raw ganja, 10 grams of charas, a small bottle containing ganja seeds and other materials were recovered from the students. A case has been registered at Shivamogga rural police station, said GK Mithun Kumar, SP Shivamogga.

"Police received information that the accused was involved in the business for the last three and half months," GK Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga told news agency ANI.

Recoveries made

One electronic weighing machine, one exit fan, six table fans, two stabilizers, three LED lights, rolling paper, two hookah pipes, 4 hookah caps, and hemp stem and Rupess 19 thousand cash also were recovered, the official said.

Sold ganja to other students

Sharing more details, the official said, Vighnaraj was found growing the cannabis in pots at his rented accommodation at Siva Ganga Layout Mahadevapura. "He was growing cannabis in pots by creating an artificial environment (spider farming) inside the house without being noticed by the landlord. He sold the cannabis to college students," the official was quoted saying by ANI. Police also said that investigation is underway to find if more people or students were involved in the trade.