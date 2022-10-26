e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: 3 arrested for attacking youth in Shivamogga

Karnataka: 3 arrested for attacking youth in Shivamogga

The victim, Prakash was attacked with stones and boulders by three bike-borne assailants.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Youth attacked in Old Shivamogga on Monday night. | Twitter/ANI
Follow us on

Shivamogga: Police has arrested three people on charges of attacking a youth and abusing another in Karnataka's Shivamogga district's Seegehatti & Bharmappa Nagar Road on Monday night.

"We've secured 3 persons at Doddapete PS- Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, Faraz. They, along with 2 more accused (not secured yet) on 2 bikes, passed comments against one Praveen at around 11pm in Seegehatti. Later, they dropped 4th & 5th accused somewhere, went to Bharmappa Nagar Road & pelted stones & passed comments against one Prakash," Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar told ANI.

The victim, Prakash was attacked with stones and boulders by three bike-borne assailants in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. As per reports, the motive was retaliation as Praveen and Prakash had passed comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago.

Read Also
Cyclone Sitrang: 18 dead in Bangladesh, check pictures and videos
article-image

Prakash, one of the victims, stated, "I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came & attacked me with stones & other things & called me 'RSS goon' among other things. I don't belong to any organisation or have any past issues with them. The 3 suddenly came & attacked me."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that, "Two small incidents happened in Shivamogga to disturb the peace. Shivamogga police have taken 3 people already in custody, they'll do what needs to be done. We've info about some people trying to disturb the peace; police will take action."

Witnesses reportedly told the police that a few minutes before the attack, nine persons on three bikes were seen shouting slogans against the Hindu community.

RECENT STORIES

Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

Over 12,000 kg drugs to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah in Gujarat

Over 12,000 kg drugs to be destroyed in presence of Amit Shah in Gujarat

Karnataka: 3 arrested for attacking youth in Shivamogga

Karnataka: 3 arrested for attacking youth in Shivamogga

Karnataka Lingayat seer honey-trapped, tortured, forced to end life, finds investigation

Karnataka Lingayat seer honey-trapped, tortured, forced to end life, finds investigation

UP hospital that transfused mosambi juice instead of platelets to be demolished, served notice

UP hospital that transfused mosambi juice instead of platelets to be demolished, served notice