Karnataka: 3 arrested for attacking youth in Shivamogga

Youth attacked in Old Shivamogga on Monday night. | Twitter/ANI

Shivamogga: Police has arrested three people on charges of attacking a youth and abusing another in Karnataka's Shivamogga district's Seegehatti & Bharmappa Nagar Road on Monday night.

"We've secured 3 persons at Doddapete PS- Market Fouzan, Azhar alias Azzu, Faraz. They, along with 2 more accused (not secured yet) on 2 bikes, passed comments against one Praveen at around 11pm in Seegehatti. Later, they dropped 4th & 5th accused somewhere, went to Bharmappa Nagar Road & pelted stones & passed comments against one Prakash," Shivamogga SP GK Mithun Kumar told ANI.

The victim, Prakash was attacked with stones and boulders by three bike-borne assailants in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. As per reports, the motive was retaliation as Praveen and Prakash had passed comments against Market Fouzan a few days ago.

Prakash, one of the victims, stated, "I somehow managed to escape when 3 Muslim boys came & attacked me with stones & other things & called me 'RSS goon' among other things. I don't belong to any organisation or have any past issues with them. The 3 suddenly came & attacked me."

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that, "Two small incidents happened in Shivamogga to disturb the peace. Shivamogga police have taken 3 people already in custody, they'll do what needs to be done. We've info about some people trying to disturb the peace; police will take action."

Witnesses reportedly told the police that a few minutes before the attack, nine persons on three bikes were seen shouting slogans against the Hindu community.