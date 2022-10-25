Cyclone Sitrang: 18 dead in Bangladesh, check pictures and videos

Cyclone | Photo: Representative Image

Dhaka: At least 18 people were killed across Bangladesh as cyclone Sitrang slammed the country's coasts and weakened to a tropical depression in the early hours of Tuesday, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

The coasts have been battered by ferocious winds, which uprooted trees and homes, ripped roofs off buildings and caused widespread power and water outages, while most of the casualties were caused by falling trees.

Due to heavy rainfall, hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated or sought safe shelter before the storm hit the country's coast from the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Cyclone #Sitrang has had a major impact on #Dhaka, the capital of #Bangladesh. The low-income people of the slums in the capital Dhaka are in a lot of trouble with their livelihood. #LossAndDamage #COP27 #ClimateCrisis



Photo: colleted pic.twitter.com/t1086KNrAG — Rafiqul Montu (@ri_montu) October 25, 2022

First time seeing continuous heavy rain with strong wind in Dhaka. I wonder what's the situation in coastal areas where the cyclone is actually hitting. May Allah protect them#CycloneSitrang #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/XoPaZF75Zc — Ajijur Rahman 🇧🇩 (@AjijurR84590395) October 24, 2022

🌀 Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy rainfall create waterlog in Dhaka city. pic.twitter.com/PZzcORvg0O — Arif Rahman (@arshibly) October 25, 2022

The danger signal No. 7 has been sounded for most parts of Bangladesh and major ports while fishing boats, trawlers and maritime vessels over the north bay have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.

Flood and devastation due to the cyclone

Various parts of the country have reportedly been flooded and many susceptible houses have been damaged fully or partially. Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh has also faced water logging caused by the continuous rains. Although the rains have stopped since morning, waterlogging in different parts of the capital, including Mohammadpur, Azimpur, Badda, Demra, Jatrabari, and Jurain remains an issue. The cyclone has also caused widespread devastation in coastal areas of Bhola, Khulna, Chittagong and other districts.

At least two hundred trees have fallen in the capital under the influence of #Cyclone Sitrang. Incessant rains have caused waterlogging in some places. Traffic is disrupted. #Dhaka #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/fBNG34wPyl — Anamul Hoque Russell (@RussellAnamul) October 25, 2022

#Dhaka #Bangladesh 🇧🇩- Flooding submerges roads around High Court Street and surrounding areas within #Ramna from heavy rain amidst Cyclone Sitrang (📹Travelogue Bd) pic.twitter.com/C1vdaEtTCN — CyclistAnons🚲 (@CyclistAnons) October 25, 2022

Death reported in various districts

As per IANS report, at least four people died in southern Bhola district where fallen trees blocked roads and electricity supply was not to be fully restored.

A man, his wife and their infant daughter were killed when a tree fell on their house in eastern Cumilla district on Monday, a local official said on Tuesday. The remaining fatalities were reported from other parts of the country, including capital Dhaka.