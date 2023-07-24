Karnataka: 23-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Overflowing Waterfall While Shooting Reels In Udupi; Video Surfaces

A tragic incident took place in Karnataka on Monday when a youth died after falling into an overflowing waterfall in the Udupi district. The incident took place near Arashinagundi near Kolluru in Byndur taluk.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Sharath Kumar from Shiva Mogga district.

Kumar slipped and fell in the Arashinagundi Falls while trying to make an Instagram reel, according to reports.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media where he can be seen standing on a rock right at the edge of the flowing water.

He stood still for a while but suddenly slipped while trying to change his position and fell into the overflowing water and got washed away.

Search and rescue efforts are on to locate the body of Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Karnataka: Viral Social Media Posts Alleging Removal Of Kannada From School Syllabus Invites Flak

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)