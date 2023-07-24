 Karnataka: 23-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Overflowing Waterfall While Shooting Reels In Udupi; Video Surfaces
The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Sharath Kumar from Shiva Mogga district.

Updated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 04:37 PM IST
A tragic incident took place in Karnataka on Monday when a youth died after falling into an overflowing waterfall in the Udupi district. The incident took place near Arashinagundi near Kolluru in Byndur taluk.

Kumar slipped and fell in the Arashinagundi Falls while trying to make an Instagram reel, according to reports.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media where he can be seen standing on a rock right at the edge of the flowing water.

He stood still for a while but suddenly slipped while trying to change his position and fell into the overflowing water and got washed away.

Search and rescue efforts are on to locate the body of Kumar.

