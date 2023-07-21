Karnataka: Viral Social Media Posts Alleging Removal Of Kannada From School Syllabus Invites Flak

Representational image | File

After posts went viral that some parents and a school administration are approaching the Karnataka education department for the removal of Kannada as a subject after class 8 across the state, numerous Kannada organisations have come out against the alleged demands.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, WhatsApp group chats disclosing the discussions between the parents on dropping Kannada as a subject have led to the Kannada organisations demanding action against them. The messages are believed to be from earlier this year though they went viral just recently.

The viral messages showed the parents asking others to indicate their language preferences with some claiming that the school administration has asked them to exert pressure on the Karnataka education department by writing a formal letter. One even went as far as to say that the principal will hold the meeting with the education department once she has enough signatures.

Though the authenticity of the messages is yet to be fact-checked by independent sources, the viral posts have led to a strong reaction from many Kannadigas who are asking for an investigation.

“If they don’t want Kannada, let them get out of Karnataka. School management and government should reject this kind of request," said one individual, according to a report.

Reports suggest that though the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has confirmed hearing about the allegations, they have denied receiving any formal complaint on the same.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)