Karnataka: Engineering Student Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru College; Mother Alleges Harassment By Authorities

Bengaluru: An Engineering student of Bengaluru based University allegedly died by suicide on the campus after he was reportedly caught for cheating during an exam. The incident occurred on Monday, July 17 at the PES University, Bengaluru. The varsity informed the Police that the student was caught with a mobile phone in an exam hall and debarred from taking it.

The Police has identified the deceased as Aditya Prabhu, 19, a native of Mangaluru who lived in a flat on Bannerghatta Road and was a first-semester student of BTech (Computer Science). His father has filed a police complaint.

The bereaved mother has come forward with distressing details of alleged mistreatment and harassment that her son endured prior to his death.

After the incident there is rage amongst the netizens when an Instagram post reads, "I agree that carrying the mobile inside the exam hall was wrong, but my son didn’t deserve the harassment that pushed him to take this extreme step."

In the social media platform, Instagram, a user @Justiceforadityaprabhu has shared a post alleging that Aditya was harassed by the college authorities for cheating in the exam.

The post reads, "I am Aditya Prabhu's mother. He was a student (19 years old) of PES college, RR road campus, CSE 1st year student. On July 17th Aditya jumped from 8th floor of a building in the campus and committed s**cide. The college announced to the media that Aditya was caught cheating and copying during examination. He was detained. He was counselled and when he was told that parents would be informed, he jumped from the building. I want to tell our side of story here."

The post further alleges, "I got a call from Aditya at 11:45 am July 17th. He told me that he forgot to put the phone back in his bag and the phone remained in his pant pocket…Aditya also told that they are harassing him, they told him it's better to die than do such things and asked me to come to college."

The post also mentions that the deceased's mother was 'pressured' to sign a statement, which the user said “was probably something that would wash off their hands from the matter”.

However the statement released by the varsity says, "Aditya Prabhu was accused of copying in the exam, and he was suspended from the exam. He was made to sit in the staffroom, and he informed the parents about the matter. Therefore, he ended his life, being sad about the incident."

