Karnataka: 16 child workers saved from Malpe port in Udupi.

Mangaluru: In an early morning operation led by the Udupi district administration at the Malpe port on Thursday, 16 minors who were found working at the port were rescued, officials said.

The operation was jointly conducted by the Udupi zilla parishad, departments of women and child development, labour, social welfare, education, police, Udupi city municipal council, child helpline and Nagarika Seva Trust.

All the rescued children, including 11 girls, belonged to Koppal and Davanagere districts. The children have been handed over to the child welfare committee (CWC), where rehabilitation arrangements have been made for them, the officials said.

Child protection unit officer Kumar Naik, labour officer Kumar, CMC officer Nagaraj, social workers Yogish, Ambika, Nagarika Seva Trust leader Nityananda Olakadu and others took part in the operation.

