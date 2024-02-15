Kargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise

Kamal Kant Batra | ANI

Kamal Kant Batra, aged 77, the mother of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil war, passed away on Wednesday at her residence in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, following a heart attack.

According to relatives, she had complained of chest and back discomfort the previous night but had taken medication for what she thought was gastric trouble. They mentioned that she had no prior history of heart issues.

Kamal Kant Batra, a retired government teacher, briefly ventured into politics by contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. After facing defeat, she later distanced herself from the party due to disagreements with its functioning.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the her demise.

CM prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

"Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow," CM Sukhu posted on X.

Captain Vikram Batra, known as "Sher Shah," died fighting for the country during the Kargil War in 1999, displaying unparalleled bravery and dedication to the nation. His courageous actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration in India.