 Kargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise

Kargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise

CM Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Kamal Kant Batra | ANI

Kamal Kant Batra, aged 77, the mother of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the Kargil war, passed away on Wednesday at her residence in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, following a heart attack.

According to relatives, she had complained of chest and back discomfort the previous night but had taken medication for what she thought was gastric trouble. They mentioned that she had no prior history of heart issues.

Kamal Kant Batra, a retired government teacher, briefly ventured into politics by contesting the Lok Sabha elections for the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014. After facing defeat, she later distanced herself from the party due to disagreements with its functioning.

Read Also
Capt. Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: Know About PVC Awardee & Kargil Hero's Role In Capturing Point...
article-image

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the her demise.

CM prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

"Sad news was received about the demise of Mrs. Kamalkant Batra, mother of martyr Captain Vikram Batra. We pray to God to grant Mata Ji a place at His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense sorrow," CM Sukhu posted on X.

Captain Vikram Batra, known as "Sher Shah," died fighting for the country during the Kargil War in 1999, displaying unparalleled bravery and dedication to the nation. His courageous actions earned him the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military decoration in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Miracle: Woman Declared Dead In Chhattisgarh, Comes Back To Life Due To 'Natural CPR' In...

Bihar Miracle: Woman Declared Dead In Chhattisgarh, Comes Back To Life Due To 'Natural CPR' In...

Kargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise

Kargil Hero Vikram Batra's Mother Kamal Kant Batra No More, CM Sukhu Condole Demise

West Bengal Horror: Man Kills Wife, Carries Severed Head To Local Tea Shop Over Suspicion Of...

West Bengal Horror: Man Kills Wife, Carries Severed Head To Local Tea Shop Over Suspicion Of...

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Children Killed In Explosion At Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav In Chitrakoot

Uttar Pradesh: 4 Children Killed In Explosion At Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav In Chitrakoot

West Bengal: BJP To Form 6 Member Committee To Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Case In...

West Bengal: BJP To Form 6 Member Committee To Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Case In...