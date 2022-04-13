Karauli violence: Rajasthan police stop Tejaswi Surya, other BJP leaders from meeting victims; WATCH

The Congress led Rajasthan government on Wednesday blocked the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘nyay yatra’ headed towards Karauli. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who is leading the yatra has said, “Ghelot sarkar tried to detain us illegally.

More than 35 people were injured in the violence that broke out after stones were pelted at the bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2 in Karauli.

According to video shared by news agency ANI, Tejsavi Surya who was leading the protest, was stopped 40 km away from Karauli. “We are 40 km away from Karauli. There is no section 144 here,” said Surya.

"Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial govt is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting, the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has also been prevented from meeting with the victim’s families.

The Rajasthan government has issued prohibitory orders and imposed Section 144 in Karauli.

Tesavi Surya said, "Ghelot government has illegally tried to detain us. This is not done. It's our constitutional right to protest, take out a march."

"The Congress gives permission for PFI to take out marches. A terrorist organisation like PFI can be allowed to make a march, but Yuva Morcha cannot conduct a march peacefully? What is happening in this state?" questioned BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Yesterday, Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje visited Karauli where she met the injured and hit out at CM Ashok Gehlot for pointing a finger at the BJP, saying the Congress government's appeasement policies are responsible for the situation.

She also lashed out at the district police and administration officials, saying the "injustice" meted out to the people will not be forgotten.

"This is a grave intelligence lapse and a conspiracy. It is a complete failure of the police and the state government," the BJP national vice president said, pointing out that permission had been granted by the administration for the bike rally which was targeted in the April 2 violence.

On April 4, when Gehlot was asked about BJP National President JP Nadda's visit to Sawai Madhopur, he had said, "These people come to start a fire, are setting the whole country on fire, they came and a fire broke out."

Responding to it Raje said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda have only one goal -- 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas'

(with agency inputs)

