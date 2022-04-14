Karauli: Curfew extended till April 17 in violence-hit district

The administration of Karauli on Thursday extended the curfew in the violence-hit district till April 17 considering the law and order situation in the city, according to India Today report.

However the administration has announced a two-day relaxation in curfew from April 15-16. During the curfew, the markets will remain open from morning 6:00 am till evening 6:00 pm.

For the unversed, the violence at Karauli occurred on April 2 when some people allegedly threw stones at a bike rally on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set on fire. Over 35 people were injured.

The notice of curfew comes a day after state Bharatiya Janata Party chief Satish Poonia and MP Tejasvi Surya along with other leaders were detained while on their way to meet the victims of Karauli violence. They were released later.

Yesterday, Tejasvi Surya compared Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and called the Congress "modern-day Muslim League" alleging that the state government committed atrocities against the Hindus.

This is Rajasthan and not Afghanistan. The state government should stop giving second-grade treatment to Hindus. I condemn the anti-Hindu and anti-India policy of the state," the chief of the BJYM said.

"Today's Congress is the modern-day Muslim League," he added.

Hitting out at the Congress, Surya said, "The way Indian Muslim League was dividing Hindus and committing atrocities against them, the same way, (Congress interim president) Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are continuing the same tradition like a modern-day Muslim League." Surya said that nearly 300 years ago, Hindus had brought idols from Madan Mohan temple in Mathura to Karauli when Aurangzeb launched an attack. They had hoped that they would get protection in Karauli, he added.

Meanwhile, in a major administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government has transferred 69 IAS officers, including the collector of Karauli district.

