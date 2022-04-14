Rajasthan: Tejasvi Surya came to further provoke situation in Karauli, accuses CM Ashok Gehlot

After BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stopped entering from Karauli with other leaders yesterday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hits out at BJP saying, 'The name is Tejasvi Surya but look for what they came here. I already said that these people came to further provoke the situation.'

'Incident in Karauli is unfortunate. We were worried that Karauli-like incidents shouldn't happen in other places.' added Gehlot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Wednesday, BJP MP and national president of its youth wing Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya came to Rajasthan and tried to enter Karauli with other leaders and workers, but was stopped and later arrested. He was on a Nyay Yatra for the victims of Karauli violence. The police stopped his Yatra and arrested him as prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC have been imposed in Karauli district and a curfew in Karauli city.

After these clashes between Tejaswi and Rajasthan police, CM Ashok Gehlot also took a snipe at incidences in MP and said, "In other states where riots broke out, houses were demolished by governments. Neither PM nor CM has a right as such where without any investigation such an action can be taken. Only the law has prerogative to do so & it should take its own course."

Before Surya, it was former CM Vasundhra Raje who went to the city on Tuesday and met with victims and the administration. She also accused the state government of doing appeasement politics.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 03:33 PM IST