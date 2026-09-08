Karan Darda Appointed INS President For 2026-27 |

New Delhi: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) appointed Karan Rajendra Darda as its president for the 2026-27 term, placing the Lokmat Media executive at the helm of the country's leading body representing newspaper and periodical publishers. The decision was taken during the INS annual general meeting held on September 7.

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In a social media post, Darda expressed immense gratitude after his appointment and said he was 'deeply honoured.' Darda succeeds Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg, who served as president during the previous term.

As part of the leadership transition, Tanmay Maheshwari of Amar Ujala has been appointed deputy president, while Harsha Mathew of Malayala Manorama will serve as vice president. Anant Nath of Delhi Press will continue as honorary treasurer.

During the 2025-26 term, Darda served as deputy president, while Maheshwari was vice president. Nath also held the position of honorary treasurer during the outgoing term.

Darda's Experience In Newspaper Industry

Darda brings extensive experience in the newspaper industry and is currently executive director of Lokmat Media. Over the course of his association with the organisation, he has worked across editorial, circulation and business operations. He had previously served as vice president of the INS during 2024-25. Maheshwari is managing director of Amar Ujala, while Mathew serves as chief resident editor and director at Malayala Manorama.

The change in leadership comes as India's newspaper industry continues to navigate a rapidly evolving media environment. Publishers are dealing with changes in advertising patterns, circulation, digital consumption and the economics of print publishing, while also adapting to increasing competition from online news platforms.

INS Represents Publishers Nationwide

The INS represents publishers of newspapers, magazines and periodicals across the country. It engages with a range of issues affecting the publishing sector, including advertising, newsprint, government policies, taxation, circulation and press freedom.

The newly constituted INS committee includes senior representatives from several prominent national and regional publishing organisations. Among its members are Kiran B. Vadodaria of Western Times, Somesh Sharma of Rashtradoot Saptahik, J. R. Mammen Mathew of Malayala Manorama, L. Adimoolam of Health & The Antiseptic, Mohit Jain of The Economic Times, K. R. P. Reddy of Sakshi and Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj.

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Representatives from Mathrubhumi, Daily Thanthi, Dainik Bhaskar, Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, Dainik Jagran, Business Standard, The Statesman, The Telegraph, Punjab Kesari and Eenadu are also part of the committee.

With Darda moving from deputy president to the top post, the INS begins its 2026-27 term with a mix of continuity and leadership rotation. The new team is expected to focus on the challenges facing traditional print media while addressing the industry's transition towards an increasingly digital news ecosystem.