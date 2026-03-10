Indian Newspaper Society Flags Poor Domestic Newsprint Quality, Urges Continued Imports

The Indian Newspaper Society on Tuesday raised concerns over the quality and availability of domestically produced newsprint, stating that imports remain crucial for the newspaper industry in India. The body said local manufacturing has yet to consistently meet international quality benchmarks required for efficient newspaper production.

INS Flags Quality Concerns In Domestic Newsprint

In a statement, INS President Vivek Gupta said the domestic newsprint industry claims to have 123 mills with an installed capacity of around 2.2 million tonnes per year, according to a report by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for 2024–25.

However, INS noted that actual production remains significantly lower than the claimed capacity, raising questions about the availability of sufficient newsprint for publishers.

Gap Between Capacity Claims And Production

The industry body said that despite the reported manufacturing capacity, the real output from domestic mills does not match expectations.

According to INS, the issue is not only about the volume of production but also the quality of newsprint supplied to publishers, which is critical for smooth newspaper printing operations.

BIS Grades Show Quality Differences

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) classifies newsprint into two categories Grade 1 and Grade 2 under its revised specifications issued in December 2022.

While both grades meet BIS standards, INS pointed out that they are not operationally equivalent. The society said technical comparisons show Grade 2 newsprint is significantly inferior to Grade 1 in terms of physical, optical and surface properties.

Piyush Goyal’s Remarks Highlight Need For Global Standards

INS also referred to comments made by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who recently emphasised that India’s product standards should match global benchmarks.

Goyal had said that harmonising standards with international norms would improve product quality, promote open markets and create a level playing field for businesses.

Imports Still Vital For Newspaper Industry

According to INS, Indian publishers require high-quality, press-compatible newsprint that meets global standards to maintain efficiency and timely production.

The society stressed that until domestic manufacturing consistently meets these benchmarks, imports will continue to play a critical role in supporting the country’s newspaper industry.