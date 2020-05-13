Kapil Mishra compares PM's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' speech to Gandhi's, Luther King's; gets trolled

Senior Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who was criticized for allegedly instigating the violence that led to the riots in Delhi in February this year, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on May 12 to speeches made by Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Martin Luther King, and Winston Churchill.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra said, “This "Self Dependent India" #AatmanirbharBharat speech by @narendramodi Ji will be remembered the way world remember "I Have A Dream" by Martin Luther King or Swami Vivekananda speech in Chicago or "Do or Die" by Gandhi Ji or "We shall fight on the beaches" by Churchill (sic).”

Notably, Martin Luther King made the ‘I have a dream’ speech in 1963, where he called for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States. While Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ speech in 1942 called for the British to Quit India, Winston Churchill’s ‘We shall fight on the beaches’ was delivered in the house of commons in 1940 during World War 2. Swami Vivekananda’s speech at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago, thanks to History textbooks, is only remembered for the opening line where he said, ‘Sisters and Brothers of America.’