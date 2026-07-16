Kanwariyas Allegedly Vandalise Pickup After Vehicle Reportedly Brushes Against Kanwar On Delhi-Haridwar Highway | Video | X / @HateDetectors

Muzaffarnagar: A group of kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a pickup vehicle after it apparently came in contact with a 'kanwar' on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday.

The kanwariyas later resumed their yatra, while police seized the pickup vehicle and launched an investigation into the incident.

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The incident took place near Khadar Chowk in Purkazi town on Wednesday night when a group of kanwariyas, including Naveen, Prince and Navneet, was returning from Haridwar carrying holy water in 'kanwars'.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Manvendra Singh Bhati, the pickup vehicle allegedly brushed against one of the 'kanwars', triggering anger among the pilgrims who allegedly vandalised the vehicle.

Police rushed to the spot on receiving information about the incident and brought the situation under control, the SHO said.

Traffic on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, which was briefly affected due to the commotion, was later restored, police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)