Kanpur woman elopes with boyfriend's father, found in Delhi after year-long search

The 20-year-old woman had run away from home with her boyfriend's father Kamlesh in March 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Representative Image | PTI Photo

A young woman from Kanpur who had eloped from the city with her boyfriend's father, has been found and brought back by Uttar Pradesh police.

The 20-year-old woman had run away from home with her boyfriend's father Kamlesh in March 2022.

Kamlesh's son Amit was dating the woman, who's family had lodged a case of kidnapping with the Chakeri police station.

After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back. Police found that Kamlesh and the woman were living together and claimed to be in love.

While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman's medical examination will be conducted on Wednesday. Further investigations are on.

(With IANS inputs)

Bihar Shocker!

In another incident, a woman in Bihar dumped her husband to marry his younger sister. The couple fell in love and decided to live as husband and wife.

The 32-year-old woman started wearing male clothing and cut her hair to appear like a man to give the girl a feeling of "husband".

