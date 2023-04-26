Kanpur woman elopes with boyfriend's father, found in Delhi after year-long search

Representative Image | PTI Photo

A young woman from Kanpur who had eloped from the city with her boyfriend's father, has been found and brought back by Uttar Pradesh police.

The 20-year-old woman had run away from home with her boyfriend's father Kamlesh in March 2022.

Kamlesh's son Amit was dating the woman, who's family had lodged a case of kidnapping with the Chakeri police station.

After a year-long hunt, the police traced Kamlesh and the woman in Delhi and brought them back. Police found that Kamlesh and the woman were living together and claimed to be in love.

While Kamlesh is in police custody, the woman's medical examination will be conducted on Wednesday. Further investigations are on.

(With IANS inputs)

