Kanpur violence: UP Police releases posters of 40 rioters

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
A police person sticks a poster of those accused to be involved in a clash following a controversial remark by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, in Kanpur, Monday, June 6, 2022 | -

The Uttar Pradesh Police have released a poster with photographs of 40 persons who were caught on camera pelting stones and participating in the violence that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

A WhatsApp number has been provided for the people to inform the police if they have any information about the alleged miscreants.

The police have assured that the identity of those giving information will not be disclosed.

As many as 38 persons have been arrested in connection with the violence, the FIR of which has 1,000 unnamed persons.

