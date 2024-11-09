Kanpur: Obscene Video Of BJP MLA's Associate In Compromising Position With Woman, Shared From His Own Instagram Account, Goes Viral

Obscene Video Of BJP MLA's Associate In Compromising Position With Woman | X

Kanpur: In a shocking incident, an explicit video of an alleged close associate of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA went viral on social media on Saturday in Kanpur. The video was reportedly shared through the Instagram account of the young man, and it has gone viral since then. The young man has been identified as Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, and it is claimed that he is associated with the BJP. Internet users have also been sharing photos of Kuldeep alongside BJP leaders, including a Union Minister and the MLA.

Reports suggest that the Barra Police initiated an investigation as soon as the video went viral. It is believed that the accused may have shared the obscene video of himself in a compromising position with a young woman under the influence of alcohol. The incident allegedly occurred in the Barra area of Kanpur, where Bhadauria recorded a video of himself with the woman, and it subsequently went viral on social media.

The incident has sparked outrage due to his alleged association with the ruling BJP in the state. The police have launched an investigation into the matter; however, no official complaint has yet been filed in connection with the viral video. The police have stated that an FIR will be registered, and action will be taken if a formal complaint is lodged against the accused.

Many questions have been raised after the video of a person associated with the ruling party went viral on social media. However, there is no information yet on when the video was recorded, and the identity of the woman involved has not been revealed. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria identifies himself as the District Co-ordinator of the BJP for Kanpur Rural, and there are photos of him with Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh and Kanpur Bithoor MLA Abhijeet Singh Sanga which have been circulating on social media.