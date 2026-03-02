 Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Luxury Car Released After Owner Pays ₹8.30 Crore Bond, Six Were Injured In February 8 Accident
A ₹12-crore Lamborghini seized after a February 8 crash in Kanpur was released after its owner furnished an ₹8.30-crore security bond. The accident on VIP Road left six injured. A court barred sale or modification of the car. The owner’s son, allegedly driving, was arrested and later granted bail.

UP State BureauUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
A high-profile lambo drama came to an end this week as a luxury Lamborghini involved in a road crash was released from police custody after the car’s owner paid a ₹8.30 crore security bond in court. |

Kanpur: A high-profile lambo drama came to an end this week as a luxury Lamborghini involved in a road crash was released from police custody after the car’s owner paid a ₹8.30 crore security bond in court. The vehicle, valued at around ₹12 crore, had been seized following a February 8 accident on VIP Road that left six people injured when the high-end sports car collided with an autorickshaw, a motorcycle and ultimately hit a pole.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Kanpur approved the release order after the surety was furnished, along with strict conditions that the Lamborghini must not be sold, transferred, modified, or have its engine or chassis tampered with. Once the bond was accepted, the car was loaded onto a truck late at night and taken away from the Gwaltoli police station where it had been stored for nearly 20 days. The high-value release has stirred debate among the public, with some criticizing the steep bond as favouring the wealthy, while others note it sets a legal precedent.

The owner’s son, believed to be driving at the time of the crash, was earlier arrested and later granted bail in the ongoing investigation. Police say the probe continues as authorities balance enforcement, legal rights and public sentiment surrounding road safety and accountability.

