Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Court Orders Release Of Revuelto On ₹8.30 Crore Bond

ANI Image

The Lamborghini Revuelto involved in a high-profile crash in Kanpur earlier this month will be released after the owner furnishes a bail bond of ₹8.30 crore, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court has ordered. The luxury vehicle had been seized following a major accident that left six people injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The crash occurred on February 8 on VIP Road in the Gwaltoli area near Rev-3 Mall. The high-speed supercar allegedly rammed into an autorickshaw, collided with a motorcycle dragging it for some distance hit pedestrians, and eventually crashed into an electric pole before coming to a halt.

Arrest, Bail and Court Proceedings

Investigations, supported by CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, identified Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra of the Banshidhar group, as the person behind the wheel. Initial claims suggested that a hired driver was driving the car, but video evidence reportedly contradicted this version.

Shivam Mishra was arrested on February 12 but was granted bail shortly thereafter. The vehicle, however, remained in police custody as part of the investigation.

On Friday, a single-judge bench led by Suraj Mishra ordered the release of the car after the defence filed a petition. The court examined mechanical inspection reports submitted by police and technical experts before passing the order.

Conditions for Release

The CJM court directed that the Lamborghini be released upon submission of a bail bond worth ₹8.30 crore. The vehicle’s owner must also provide a formal undertaking to the court and comply with conditions laid down in the order.

Following the completion of legal formalities, the luxury supercar was released from police custody.