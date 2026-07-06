Kanpur Horror: 'My Mother Is A Retired IAS Officer,' Says Accused After Allegedly Beating Girlfriend With Brick | VIDEO

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Kanpur after allegedly dragging his girlfriend out of a car and repeatedly assaulting her with a brick following an argument while the two were travelling towards Brahmavart Ghat in Bithoor on Saturday evening.

The accused, identified as Devashish Nigam, allegedly attacked the woman, an IIT-Kanpur staff member, near Mandhana after an argument escalated inside the vehicle. Police said the victim sustained serious head and body injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private medical college.

Argument Escalates Into Violent Assault

According to police, Devashish had called the woman to the main gate of IIT-Kanpur before driving her towards Brahmavart Ghat. During the journey, the two reportedly got into an argument.

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As the dispute intensified, the accused allegedly stopped the car on a service lane near Mandhana, stepped out and picked up a brick lying by the roadside.

Fearing for her safety, the woman reportedly locked the vehicle from inside. However, police said Devashish smashed the car windows with the brick multiple times before opening the door, dragging her onto the road and repeatedly striking her on the head and other parts of her body.

Passers-By Rescue Victim, Overpower Accused

The woman's screams drew the attention of passers-by, who rushed to the spot, overpowered the accused and allegedly thrashed him before informing the police.

Photographs from the scene showed bloodstains inside the car, a brick lying on the passenger seat and the victim's handbag, highlighting the brutality of the alleged attack.

Accused Allegedly Invoked Mother's IAS Background

Police said the accused became confrontational after officers reached the scene and allegedly attempted to influence them by saying:

"My mother is a retired IAS officer."

Despite the claim, officers took him into custody.

Police Register Case

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) SM Qasim Abidi said a case was being registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family.

"The investigation is underway and all aspects of the case are being examined," the officer said.

Police are continuing their probe into the circumstances leading to the assault.