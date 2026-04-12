'Private Parts Pe Maara': Kanpur Man Brutally Assaults Daughter-In-Law, Beats Her, Drags Her Out Of The House In Torn Clothes; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A disturbing video allegedly showing an elderly man assaulting his daughter-in-law outside a residence in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread anger on social media. The footage, reportedly from the Chakeri area, captures a violent domestic dispute that has raised serious concerns about women’s safety and domestic abuse.

Viral video shows woman dragged out of home

The viral clip shows an elderly man forcefully dragging a woman toward the gate of a house while she cries and attempts to escape back inside. The woman can be heard pleading for help as the man allegedly assaults her in full public view.

Some neighbours appear to step in during the altercation, while others record the incident on their phones. The visuals have left viewers disturbed, with many demanding immediate legal action.

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Accused identified as father-in-law

According to local reports, the accused has been identified as Sushil Dubey, a resident of Anand Nagar under the Chakeri police station limits. The woman seen in the video is said to be his daughter-in-law, Meenakshi Pandey, originally from Prayagraj.

Witnesses claim the assault turned extremely violent, with the woman allegedly being beaten, dragged outside the house, and left with torn clothes during the incident.

Alleged domestic dispute behind assault

Residents present at the scene reportedly suggested that ongoing family tensions may have triggered the violence. Women heard in the video claim that the accused wanted to remarry his son, which allegedly led to attempts to force the daughter-in-law out of the house.

Meenakshi Pandey was reportedly married to Himanshu Dubey in 2020. The incident is believed to stem from a prolonged domestic dispute within the family.

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Second video raises serious allegations

Adding to the controversy, another video circulating online shows the same woman inside a room claiming she was being held against her will. In that recording, she displays visible injuries on her hand and alleges that a conspiracy was being planned to harm her.

The authenticity of these claims is yet to be officially verified, but the videos have intensified public concern.

Police response under scrutiny

Reports suggest that no formal case had been registered immediately after the videos surfaced. The woman can be seen saying in the second viceo that the police did not listen to her complaint and asked the social media to save her life.

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Kanpur Police Commissionerate responded to the viral video later saying, "Based on the written complaint received at Chakari Police Station in the case, an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections, one accused has been arrested, and legal proceedings are ongoing as per the rules."

Under Indian law, acts of domestic violence, physical assault, and intimidation against women are punishable offences, and authorities are expected to investigate such incidents promptly once evidence emerges.

Social media demands justice

As the videos continue to circulate widely, outrage has grown across social platforms. Many users have called for strict action against the accused and stronger enforcement of laws protecting women from domestic abuse.