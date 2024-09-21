 UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding

UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding

The incident took place approximately at 5 am when a driver visiting the temple struck the couple who were sleeping near the temple premises. Local residents reported that the accident took place just after dawn.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 11:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kanpur: An elderly couple was mowed to death on Saturday morning in a hit-and-run incident outside the Anandeshwar Shiv Temple, police said.

About The Incident

The incident took place approximately at 5 am when a driver visiting the temple struck the couple who were sleeping near the temple premises. Local residents reported that the accident took place just after dawn.

Police officials confirmed that both victims were sent for a post-mortem examination, and they are currently reviewing CCTV footage from cameras located around the temple complex.

FPJ Shorts
UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding
UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur; Accused Driver Absconding
Ultraviolette F99 Electric Bike Unveiled in India, Boasts 265km/h Top Speed
Ultraviolette F99 Electric Bike Unveiled in India, Boasts 265km/h Top Speed
Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants Removed Fishplates & Keys From Railway Track; Visuals Surface
Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants Removed Fishplates & Keys From Railway Track; Visuals Surface
UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 Declared; What's Next?
UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 Declared; What's Next?
Read Also
Kanpur: Railway Employee Sexually Assaults 11-Yr-Old Girl On Running Train; Family Members,...
article-image

Authorities said they are hopeful that the footage will aid in quickly identifying and apprehending the driver responsible for the tragedy.

Statement Of Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Kanpur

"At 5 AM this morning outside the Parmat Temple, a car reversed and struck two people who were sleeping. Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled the scene. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and we are reviewing the CCTV footage," said Mahesh Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kanpur.

Nirbhay Shrivastava, a security personnel with the local administration, stated, "We usually stop cars from entering, but some people insist on getting in. Last night, a car managed to drive in, and while it was reversing, it hit a couple who were begging. The couple was around 85 or 86 years old."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur;...

UP Hit-&-Run: Car Mows Down Elderly Couple To Death Outside Anandeshwar Shiv Temple In Kanpur;...

Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants...

Gujarat: Attempted Train Derailment Foiled Near Kim Railway Station In Surat After Miscreants...

Gurugram Bike Accident: SUV Driver Had No License And Is A Habitual Offender, Say Reports

Gurugram Bike Accident: SUV Driver Had No License And Is A Habitual Offender, Say Reports

Mobile Internet To Be Suspended In Jharkhand Starting Today; State Aims To Conduct ‘Free & Fair’...

Mobile Internet To Be Suspended In Jharkhand Starting Today; State Aims To Conduct ‘Free & Fair’...

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle

Mumbai Weather Today: A Humid Start Of Day; IMD Predicts Light Drizzle