Kanpur: District administration demolishes property of criminal Vikas Dubey who killed 8 cops

Kanpur District Administration on Saturday demolished the house of the history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case, reported ANI.

Eight policemen were killed in the encounter which broke out when police went to arrest Vikas Dubey in Bikaru, Kanpur yesterday.

Seven others, including a civilian, were injured in the attack from a rooftop on a police team after it entered Bikru village past Thursday midnight to arrest Dubey. As per the police, two of the aides of Dubey were also killed in the encounter.

The attackers fled, snatching weapons from the dead and the wounded policemen.