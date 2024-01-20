Kannada TV Anchor Removes Footwear While Hosting LIVE TV Show On Lord Ram; Heart-Winning Photo Goes Viral |

In a touching display of devotion and reverence, a heartwarming picture of Kannada TV news anchor H.R. Ranganath has emerged on the internet. The photo captures Ranganath hosting a live TV show dedicated to Lord Ram and what sets this moment apart is his decision to host the show without wearing any footwear, a symbolic gesture of respect towards Lord Ram. The image quickly gained traction on social media, drawing widespread appreciation for Ranganath's unique act of devotion.

"This is Kannada TV news channel, Public TV anchor Ranganath, he has no slippers while describing Rama lalla vigraha. This is our Karnataka," wrote a user while sharing the picture on his account on social media platform X.

Who Is H.R. Ranganath?

H.R. Ranganath, also known as Hebbale Ramakrishnaiah Ranganath, holds the esteemed positions of Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Writemen Media Private Limited. This company owns and operates Public TV, a Kannada-language television news channel. Ranganath is widely recognised as an upright and honest journalist within media circles, with a notable background as the former Editor-in-Chief of Kannada Prabha and the editorial head of Suvarna, another news channel.

Ethical Journalism & Financial Transparency

Known for his commitment to ethical journalism, Ranganath founded Public TV without political or corporate financing. During the channel's launch, he transparently disclosed his and his Chief Executive Arun Kumar's assets on air, dispelling any doubts about the channel's funding sources. With an initial investment of less than a hundred million rupees (USD 1.5 million), Ranganath managed to keep operating costs minimal by employing fresh college graduates for 80% of staff positions, guided by the experienced 20%.

In addition to Writemen Media Private Limited, Ranganath is also the Founder-Director of Nyusu Digital Media Private Limited, a company specialising in producing one-minute news videos in various regional languages for mobile phones. Ranganath holds a 55% share in Writemen Media Private Limited and has garnered a devoted legion of supporters and fans in the state.

Pran Pratishtha Program in Ayodhya

The photo of Ranganath's barefoot hosting coincides with the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. This program, marking the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in the Ram temple, is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony will take place during the auspicious Abhijit Muhurta of Paush Shukla Dwadashi at 12:20 pm.