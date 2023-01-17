Kanjhawala horror: Murder charges added against men who dragged Anjali for over 12 km | File Photo

In a major breakthrough in Kanjhawala death case, murder charges have been added by Delhi Police against men who dragged woman named Anjali Singh under car for 12 km.

Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP, Law & Order, Zone II, Delhi, while speaking to ANI, said, "After the collection of evidence, Police have added Section 302 IPC, in place of section 304 IPC."

An accused was granted bail in the morning

IPC Section 304 is culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while IPC Section 302 is murder. An offence of murder may attract death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

Earlier in the day when one of the accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj was granted bail by the Court, Delhi Police had told the court that they would invoke provisions of Section 302 (murder) in the case and that Bharadwaj's actions were being investigated from the perspective of a conspiracy.

Six of the seven accused were initially charged under Section 304 related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence attracts life imprisonment or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, besides fine.

Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

The police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later.

Ankush, another accused, surrendered on January 6 and was released on bail the next day.