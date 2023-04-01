Kanjhawala death case: Delhi Police to file charge sheet against 7 accused |

Delhi Police will file a charge sheet today against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case. The police will file a nearly 800-pages charge sheet, said sources.

"Delhi police will file a charge sheet against seven accused in the case. Delhi Police have invoked murder, destruction of evidence, conspiracy and other sections against four accused namely Manoj, Mithun, Krishan and Amit. The other two accused Ashutosh and Ankush have been implicated under sections related to the destruction of evidence, criminal conspiracy and other offences," DCP Outer Harender Singh.

Several charges mentioned in the charge sheet

Delhi Police have already invoked section 302 IPC in the FIR. Initially, the FIR was registered under sections 120B, 304, 279 and 201 and other sections of the IPC.

Seven accused persons were arrested in connection with the case, of whom two were later granted bail.

The accused -- Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun -- were arrested on January 1. They are in judicial custody following interrogation. The other two accused, Ashutosh and Ankush, were arrested later on.

The investigating officer will file the chargesheet before the metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal.

About the Kanjhawala horror

In what was a shocking incident at the Shani Bazar Road, the victim was dragged 13 kilometres under a car. The accused drove around in the car for two hours, Delhi police had submitted while seeking the remand of the accused persons.

The CCTV footage and Call Detail Record (CDR) collected during the investigation may be crucial evidence disclosure in the chargesheet.

Delhi police had also submitted that the accused, Deepak, was planted by the other accused persons in the case.

Delhi police had submitted that the CCTV footage was collected from a petrol pump and a place where the accused took food.

Main accused was planted as the driver of the car

The IO had told the court earlier that Deepak was behind the wheels of the vehicle. Later on, it was revealed through the CDR that he was planted as an accused as he has a driving licence.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Srivastava also submitted that the section of murder was added in the FIR as they had the knowledge that a body was under the vehicle and still kept on driving. It showed their intention, police claimed.

The SPP further submitted that a section of the destruction of evidence under section 201 of IPC was also invoked as the accused planted a man, who was not driving the car.

It was also submitted by SPP Shrivastav that all the accused persons committed the offence in a planned manner because of which their offence attracted a section of criminal conspiracy under 120B of IPC.

