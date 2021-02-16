Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, others to face trial in 2016 JNU sedition case; summoned on 15 March

Two years after the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet, and a year after the Arvind Kejriwal government granted prosecution sanction, a Delhi court on Monday took cognisance of the charges against former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in the 2016 JNU sedition case, summoning the accused on 15 March.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in January 2019 against Kumar and former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university campus on 9 February 2016 to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The others charge-sheeted in the case are Kashmiri students Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rassol, Bashir Bhat, and Basharat.

The Delhi government had given a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute the accused in February last year. According to rules, investigating agencies need the state government's approval while filing a charge sheet in sedition cases.

One of the accused, Khalid, is already in jail under UAPA in a separate case linked to the 2020 Delhi riots.

According to an Indian Express report, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Patiala House Courts) Dr Pankaj Sharma took cognisance of the charge sheet and said, "The sanction to prosecute accused persons has already been filed by the Home Department, GNCT [Delhi government], dated February 27, 2020. After careful perusal of the charge sheet and consideration of the material, all the accused persons are summoned to face trial, and they have been summoned through investigation officer for March 15, 2021.”