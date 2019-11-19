Kanhaiya Kumar says education is a constitutional right - why he is wrong

On Monday, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Kanhaiya Kumar reacted to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) showdown and said education is Constitutional right and a privilege.
Speaking with India Today TV in a debate programme, Kanhaiya Kumar attacked the Central government, saying Rs 3,000 crore statue was constructed on taxpayers' money so "why can't education be subsidised". On being asked about the freeloader charge at the JNU students, Kanhaiya Kumar said the charge is hate against the poor students. Kanhaiya Kumar, also a former JNUSU president, said, "Education is a Constitutional right. It's not a privilege. This freeloader charge is hate against poor students."
But Kanhaiya Kumar is wrong when he says constitutional right. The right to education applies only to children between 6 and 14. Under Right to Education Act (RTE), every child between the ages of 6 and 14 and specifies minimum norms in elementary schools.
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act or Right to Education Act, (RTE) passed by the Parliament of India, made receiving education for children between the ages 6-14 a fundamental right. The name of the act contains the words ‘free’ and ‘compulsory education’, which refer to the obligation of the respective state government to provide free elementary education and ensure compulsory admission, attendance, and completion of elementary education to every child.
So basically, when Kanhaiya Kumar says education is a constitutional right he is wrong, because none of the JNU students are between the age group of 6-14. And neither JNU is an elementary school.
