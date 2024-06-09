Kangana Slapgate: Farmers Union Hold `Insaf March’ To Support Accused CISF Constable

X/ @FarmStudioz

Chandigarh: Several farmer outfits took out a march in Mohali city, near here on Sunday, in support of the CISF woman constable who had slapped and abused BJP MP-elect Kangana Ranaut at the city airport on Thursday.

The farmers unions included Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which took out ``insaaf march’’ (march for justice) for the accused CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, demanding an impartial probe into the matter.

After holding the march – from Amb Sahib gurdwara to the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) office – in Mohali, the farm leaders gave a demand letter to the SSP, Mohali.

Briefing the newspersons, the farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the farmers demanded a fair probe to ascertain what led to the incident and that there should not be any injustice with the constable. Attacking Ranaut for allegedly making provocative remarks against the farmer protest and the people of Punjab, Pandher held Kulwinder Kaur was apparently upset with Ranaut’s such remarks as her mother was also a part of these protests. Kangana had made a remark in the past that the farmers were protesting in Delhi just for Rs 100 or Rs 200.

It may be recalled that while CISF has suspended the accused constable and ordered a court of inquiry after the Thursday incident, the Mohali police has registered a case against her under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of IPC, both bailable offences.

For record, Ranaut had said in a video message titled ``shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab’’ on Thursday that she was hit in the face and abused by the CISF constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport. She said that the accused constable hit her in the face and started abusing her and when she asked her why she did it, she said that she supported the farmer protests.