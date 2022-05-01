Kangana Ranaut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, says 'feel humbled and inspired'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut today met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow and expressed happiness about the same.

“Today I had the great fortune of meeting Maharaj @myogi_adityanath Ji after his tremendous victory in recent elections…It was a wonderful evening Maharaj Ji's compassion, concerns and deep sense of involvement never ceases to amaze me...I feel humbled honoured and inspired…," the actress wrote on her personal Instagram handle sharing a picture with Yogi Adityanath.

After Adityanath’s victory in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, the Bollywood actress had taken to her Instagram stories to congratulate the whole of India on the politician’s win. She is a hardline supporter of the BJP and has been publicly supporting Yogi Adityanath throughout the elections.

The 35-year-old actress had met the UP CM in 2021 in Lucknow at the time she was made the brand ambassador of the Uttar Pradesh government's 'One District One Product Programme'.

Notably, the Queen actress Friday (April 29) took up a stand to defend the Hindi language saying that denying Hindi as the national language is denying the Constitution.

The actor was responding to Ajay Devgn's comments that "Hindi was, is and will always be our national language", a remark that he made to counter South star Kichcha Sudeep's comments that Hindi was no longer the national language.

Speaking at the trailer launch of her film "Dhaakad", she said while she stands by the Bollywood star's comments, she believes Sanskrit should be the national language of India as it is one of the oldest languages.

Since 2014, several BJP leaders and ministers have taken it upon themselves to define who are Indians and who can live in the country and have slammed politicians and people who have rejected Hindi as the first language of India.

In a statement given by the UP chief minister in 2020, he said that Hindi has connected large parts of the country together and has become a big medium of employment.

“Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, understood the importance of Hindi and advocated its promotion across the entire world,” he had said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of the ‘Bhasha Mahotsav -2020’ at the University of Lucknow here.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:30 PM IST