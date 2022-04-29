MNS chief Raj Thackeray to meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath on May 4, 5

MNS chief Raj Thackeray will meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 4 and 5, reports from Republic TV stated.

Meanwhile, VHP and Bajrang Dal held a meeting with senior leaders of MNS in Pune. MNS leader Ajay Shinde, says that various Hindu organisations are coming up to support the agenda of Raj Thackeray and Bajrang Dal and VHP have agreed to participate in statewide Maha Aarti on May 3.

Raj Thackeray on Thursday warmly congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi for removing loudspeakers from all religious places in that state.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate and stand grateful to the Yogi govt for having removed loudspeakers from religious places, specifically the masjids," he said.

Earlier this month, the MNS chief had launched a campaign to yank off loudspeakers from all mosques in the state by May 3, or his activists would blare out Hanuman Chalisa at double volumes there.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 01:49 PM IST