Kanchanjunga Express Tragedy: Goods Container Train Overshot Signal Leading To Horrific Collision

Darjeeling: While rescue operations are underway at the site in West Bengal's Darjeeling where at least five passengers were killed and 30 people sustained injuries after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train, latest reports have indicated that the goods train jumped the red signal leading to the accident. As per a report of ANI, "Sources in the Railways said that the goods container train overshot the signal and hit the rear parcel coach of the Kanchanjunga Express. The train has two parcels and one coach for the guard."

A passenger of the same Kanchenjunga Express train who survived in the accident said, "I was travelling in B1 coach when the train was hit. I have been rescued, I have suffered an injury on my head."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X, (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected. The Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji is on the way to the site of the mishap as well."

Shortly after the tragic accident came to light, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said, "Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations going on at war footing. Railways, NDRF and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached site."

