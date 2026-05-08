 Kamrup Civil Court Restrains Asomiya Pratidin Over Alleged Defamatory Reports On BJP Leader
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Kamrup Civil Court Restrains Asomiya Pratidin Over Alleged Defamatory Reports On BJP Leader

A civil court in Kamrup (Metro) issued an ex parte ad-interim injunction against Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time and editor Nitumoni Saikia over allegedly defamatory reports targeting BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah. The court observed a prima facie case, saying repeated unverified allegations on farm subsidies and cow purchases could harm a public representative’s reputation.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, May 08, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
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Kamrup Civil Court Restrains Asomiya Pratidin Over Alleged Defamatory Reports On BJP Leader |

Guwahati: The Hon’ble Civil Court at Kamrup (Metro) has placed Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin Time, and editor Nitumoni Saikia under legal scrutiny for an allegedly defamatory campaign against top BJP leader Jayanta Mallabaruah. Following a petition regarding unverified reports on farm subsidies and cow purchases, the Court found a prima facie case, noting that repeated, baseless allegations threaten the reputation of public representatives.

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Consequently, the Court granted an ex parte ad-interim injunction, restraining the defendants from further circulating the disputed content. While acknowledging the importance of democratic discourse, the Court emphasized that freedom of speech does not justify the publication of unverified, abusive narratives. This ruling highlights the necessity for media organizations to maintain factual accuracy and has triggered wider discussions on the legal consequences of spreading politically motivated misinformation.

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