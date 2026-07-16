Kamduni Rape-Murder Victim's Family Meets CM Suvendu Adhikari, Seeks Justice After 13 Years | PTI

Kolkata: Kamduni rape and murder victim’s family on Wednesday had met Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari during Janata Darbar at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office.

Talking to the family, Adhikari assured of all help to get justice of the rape and murder which took place in the state 13 years ago.

Notably, the victim’s family were Tumpa Kayal and Mousumi Kayal, two of the most recognisable faces of the Kamduni movement that had galvanised protests across the state.

Talking to the media, Adhikari said that the matter is currently pending before the Supreme Court and also that the government is committed to ensure that all those convicted receive appropriate punishment.

“I met the family of the Kamduni victim and assured them that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. Since the case is sub judice before the Supreme Court, neither the state government nor the state police can directly intervene in the judicial process. The state government has already placed its submissions before the apex court,” said Adhikari.

The victim’s brother said the Chief Minister had assured the family that justice would be delivered.

Tumpa Kayal, one of the leading voices of the Kamduni protests, said the family’s demand has remained unchanged since the trial court delivered its verdict.