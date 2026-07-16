Assam Launches Statewide Consultation To Curb Human-Elephant Conflict, Monkey Menace

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Guwahati: The Assam government has begun a consultative exercise to prepare a scientific and long-term strategy for tackling human-wildlife conflict across the state, with special emphasis on human-elephant conflict and the growing monkey menace in several districts.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said this after a meeting with MLAs, senior Forest Department officials and other stakeholders at the Assam Legislative Assembly campus in Dispur on Wednesday.

The discussions centred on region-specific measures, better coordination among stakeholders and the preparation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that will guide future action on human-wildlife conflict management.

The minister said nearly 150 people die every year in Assam due to encounters with elephants, while crop losses and damage to livelihoods continue to affect many parts of the state.

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According to him, immediate interventions as well as long-term habitat management will be required to address the problem. He said the government is exploring afforestation on a large scale and identifying suitable areas for plantations of tree species that can serve as natural food sources for elephants, thereby reducing their dependence on agricultural fields and human settlements.

As part of the new approach, Assam has been divided into elephant management zones based on elephant populations and movement patterns rather than district boundaries.

Separate consultations will be held in each zone with local MLAs, experts and Forest Department officials to determine the most suitable interventions, including solar fencing, bio-fencing and habitat improvement measures.

Mallabaruah cautioned that indiscriminate installation of solar fencing often shifts elephants from one locality to another without solving the larger problem. The government, he said, wants area-specific planning based on scientific evidence.

The meeting also discussed large-scale afforestation with support from Forest Battalions, the Armed Forces and other organisations.

While plantation work can be carried out extensively in accessible areas, the government is also examining the possibility of aerial seeding in difficult terrain where conventional plantation is not feasible.

Stakeholders have been asked to submit written suggestions by July 20 or 21. Based on these inputs, the Forest Department aims to prepare the SOP by July 22, incorporating both short-term and long-term measures.

The issue of monkey menace, which has affected agriculture and horticulture in several districts, was also discussed.

The minister said the government is examining multiple options, including increased plantation of fruit-bearing trees and the feasibility of scientifically conducted sterilisation programmes.

Referring to experiences from other states, he said sterilisation has emerged as one possible option, but any such programme would be taken up only after extensive public consultation and scientific planning.

Local MLAs have been asked to consult residents in their constituencies on whether sterilisation would be acceptable as a management measure.

The minister said implementation would require specialised veterinary teams, mobile units, operation theatre facilities, equipment, vehicles and coordinated support from both the Forest and Veterinary Departments.

“We want every decision to be based on scientific evidence and broad public consultation. Our objective is to prepare a practical roadmap that addresses both immediate concerns and long-term conservation goals,” Baruah said.

The government is also working on mechanisms to speed up compensation payments to victims of human-wildlife conflict.

Mallabaruah said dedicated funds may be maintained with District Commissioners so that compensation can be released immediately after verification.

Crop damage claims would be processed more quickly, while compensation in cases involving loss of human life due to wild animal attacks would be disbursed within the shortest possible time after verification, he said.

The proposed framework will cover incidents involving elephants, tigers and other wild animals. Policy issues, including compensation eligibility in different categories of forest areas, are also being examined before the final guidelines are issued.

The minister added that the functioning of Rapid Response Teams across the state is under review to improve their effectiveness and response capability.

He said the recommendations received from stakeholders over the next few days will form the basis of the SOP that will guide future policy decisions and field-level implementation across Assam.